EU Supply (LSE:EUSP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EUSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EUSP

  • Market Cap£15.470m
  • SymbolLSE:EUSP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFG35570

Company Profile

EU Supply PLC is the UK holding company of the EU Supply Group, a Sweden-based e-commerce business that has a multilingual e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering and contract management, for the regulated European public sector market.

Latest EUSP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

EUSP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .