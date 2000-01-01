Eukedos SpA (MTA:EUK)

European company
Company Info - EUK

  • Market Cap€22.400m
  • SymbolMTA:EUK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004818297

Company Profile

Eukedos SpA along with its holdings provides healthcare & medical products. Company manages retirement homes for elderly & adults disabled. Its products include cooking machines, single use medical devices, sterilization products, furniture & others.

