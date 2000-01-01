Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:EPRX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EPRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPRX

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:EPRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29842P1053

Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to approved drugs. Its product candidates address therapeutic areas with a high unmet medical need and strive to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects. Its lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is in development for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations.

Latest EPRX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .