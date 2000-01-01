Eurasia Groupe SA (EURONEXT:ALEUA)
- Market Cap€53.870m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALEUA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINFR0010844001
Eurasia Groupe is engaged as a commercial real estate company in France. The Group currently holds a triple activity: A direct leasing business of acquiring to rent the property assets shops & showrooms, warehouses and offices.