Eurasia Groupe SA (EURONEXT:ALEUA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALEUA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALEUA

  • Market Cap€53.870m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALEUA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010844001

Company Profile

Eurasia Groupe is engaged as a commercial real estate company in France. The Group currently holds a triple activity: A direct leasing business of acquiring to rent the property assets shops & showrooms, warehouses and offices.

Latest ALEUA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .