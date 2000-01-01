Company Profile

Eurasia Mining PLC is a mineral exploration company. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries involve exploring and developing platinum group metals, gold, and other minerals. It is also engaged in developing platinum, palladium and gold deposits and is currently developing two licenses which include West Kytlim in the Central Urals and Monchetundra on the Kola Peninsula in Russia. It also has an interest in non-core, mining solutions including the Kamushanovsky Uranium Project in Kyrgyzstan.Eurasia Mining PLC is a mineral exploration company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the exploration for and development of platinum group metals including gold and other minerals in Russia.