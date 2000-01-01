Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is an investment holding company operating as a conglomerate of four private equity segments. The company makes investments across a diverse array of industries and asset sizes, mostly in Europe. Eurazeo Capital, the company’s greatest revenue contributor, makes investments in medium and large-sized companies above a certain asset threshold. Its other divisions consist of investments in small- and medium-sized companies, provide growth capital to smaller-sized enterprises, and make investments in real assets. The company is increasingly expanding into the Chinese, Brazilian, and American markets. Eurazeo measures performance by changes in net asset value.Eurazeo SE is a listed investment company in Europe. It invests in mid-sized to large sized companies. The company’s purpose is to identify, accelerate and enhance the transformation potential of the companies in which it invests.