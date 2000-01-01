Eurazeo SE (LSE:0HZC)
Company Info - 0HZC
- Market Cap€4.848bn
- SymbolLSE:0HZC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0000121121
Company Profile
Eurazeo SE is a listed investment company in Europe. It invests in mid-sized to large sized companies. The company’s purpose is to identify, accelerate and enhance the transformation potential of the companies in which it invests.