Euro Ressources SA (EURONEXT:EUR)

European company
Market Info - EUR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EUR

  • Market Cap€168.100m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EUR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000054678

Company Profile

Euro Ressources SA is a France-based company focused on precious-metal royalties. The company owns royalty interest in the Rosebel gold mine which is located in Suriname. Geographically group functions all its business activity through Canada. Revenue for the firm is generated through royalty interest from Rosebel gold mine.Euro Ressources SA is a France-based company engaged in aquiring precious-metal royalties across Canada.

