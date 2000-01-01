Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (OMX:EURA)
European company
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:EURA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINSE0015660345
Company Profile
Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB is a tech hub for digital services and platforms. The company owns and operates services and platforms for both Business to Business and Business to Consumer in fastest growing markets. The company's business concept is to identify functioning digital business models in a mature market such as Sweden and establish it in fast and less developed growth markets such as East Africa.