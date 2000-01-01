Eurocell (LSE:ECEL)

UK company
Company Info - ECEL

  • Market Cap£218.730m
  • SymbolLSE:ECEL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVV2KN49

Company Profile

Eurocell PLC is the UK's leading manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of Unplasticized PVC (UPVC), a type of building plastic. Its products include UPVC windows, doors, conservatories, skylights, roofs, and roofline systems.

