Eurocommercial Properties NV is a closed-end property investment company which invests, owns, and manages retail properties. The company operates through four geographical segments: France, Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Eurocommercial Properties primarily generates revenue from leasing its shopping centre properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, fashion and accessories stores, gift shops, restaurants, homeware retailers, telecom and electrical stores, and entertainment venues.