Euroconsult Engineering Consulting Group SA (XMAD:ECG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ECG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ECG

  • Market Cap€43.570m
  • SymbolXMAD:ECG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105042008

Company Profile

Euroconsult Engineering Consulting Group SA is a consulting company. It provides services to public and private clients to plan, design, construct, operate and maintain projects.

Latest ECG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .