Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc (TSX:EUO)
Company Info - EUO
- Market CapCAD2.770m
- SymbolTSX:EUO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINCA29870A1030
Company Profile
Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc is Canada-based company operates in acquisition, development and commercialization of test and measurement technologies and applications for energy security/fuel marking, ED-XRF Spectroscopy and wafer inspection.