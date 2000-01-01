EuroDry Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EDRY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EDRY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EDRY
- Market Cap$18.240m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EDRY
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY235081079
Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd is a provider of ocean going transportation. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.