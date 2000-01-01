Euroespes SA (XMAD:EEP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EEP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EEP

  • Market Cap€6.550m
  • SymbolXMAD:EEP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINES0133421000

Company Profile

Euroespes SA is a biomedical research center, offering medical, research, and medical informatics and bioinformatics services. It offers medicine and personalized treatment for central nervous system disorders and researches genomic medicine.

Latest EEP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .