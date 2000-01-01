EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Ltd (SEHK:1846)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1846

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1846

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1846
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3224D1088

Company Profile

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Ltd is a laser eye surgery clinic. The firm's operating segments are the provision of correction services and sales of pharmaceutical products. Its geographical segments are Germany, China, and Denmark. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the provision of correction services in Germany.

Latest 1846 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .