Company Profile

Eurofins, headquartered in Luxembourg, has three main business lines: food and environment testing, services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostics, with the three segments contributing about 42%, 33%, and 20% of revenue, respectively. Through its subsidiaries, Eurofins provides various analytical testing and laboratory services on a global scale, and the company offers testing options for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. The company also has a growing clinical diagnostics unit, with specialties in infectious diseases, prenatal screening, and organ transfer. Eurofins operates over 800 laboratories in 50 countries.Eurofins Scientific SE is engaged providing food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing. It also provides agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and central laboratory services; and also specialty clinical diagnostic testing.