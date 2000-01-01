Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE is a Belgian life sciences company that provides bioanalytical testing services for food, environment, and pharmaceutical products to clients in a variety of industries, including agricultural science and pharmaceutical firms. Eurofins' testing services evaluate the safety, composition, and purity of biological substances. The food and feed segment performs tests to help develop, produce, and distribute food products. Eurofins' environmental segment tests water, air, and soil for contaminants and pollutants. The pharmaceutical segment helps clients conduct clinical trials for drugs in development. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America and Europe.Eurofins Scientific SE is engaged providing food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing. It also provides agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and central laboratory services; and also specialty clinical diagnostic testing.