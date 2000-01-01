Eurogerm SA (EURONEXT:ALGEM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGEM
- Market Cap€137.750m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGEM
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINFR0010452474
Company Profile
Eurogerm SA engages in designing, producing, and marketing flour correctors, bread making improvers, technical ingredients, and premixes for flour confectionery/catering.