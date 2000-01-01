Euromax Resources Ltd (TSE:EOX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EOX
- Market CapCAD9.960m
- SymbolTSE:EOX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA29873T3073
Company Profile
Euromax Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with its core gold and copper development project located in Macedonia. Its project include the Iiovica-Shtuka project located in Macedonia.