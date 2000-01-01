Euromedis Groupe (EURONEXT:EMG)
European company
- Market Cap€49.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EMG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINFR0000075343
Euromedis Groupe is engaged in medical devices. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, rental and export of medical and surgical equipment and products.Euromedis Groupe is engaged in the design, manufacture, rental & export of medical & surgical equipment and products. It also has services for medical home care. It manufactures syringes, needles, surgical equipments and hygiene products.