Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is a British information and media company that focuses on global financial markets and communities. It operates four main segments, including Asset Management; Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence; Banking & Finance; and Commodity Events. The Asset Management and Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence segments are primarily from subscriptions. Banking & Finance revenues consist mainly of sponsorship income and delegates revenue. Commodity Events revenue is mainly delegates revenue. Subscriptions to these various publications is the largest source of revenue for the company.Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is a business-to-business media company engaged in publishing magazines, newsletters and journals, including financial market titles Euromoney and Institutional Investor.