Eurona Wireless Telecom (XMAD:EWT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EWT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EWT

  • Market Cap€7.370m
  • SymbolXMAD:EWT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0133443004

Company Profile

Eurona Wireless Telecom is engaged in providing wireless internet services. It offers internet access, connectivity, and IP telephony services to broadband sites and residential users in Spain.

Latest EWT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .