Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. Euronet Worldwide also offers global money transfers, payment services and software, and banking services, credit and debit card outsourcing services, and card issuing and merchant acquiring services. The largest segment by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, primarily generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. The largest country by revenue is the United States of America.Euronet Worldwide Inc is an electronic payments provider. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutional, retailers, service providers and individual consumers.