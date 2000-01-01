Europa Metals Ltd (ASX:EUZ)

APAC company
Market Info - EUZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EUZ

  • Market CapAUD5.580m
  • SymbolASX:EUZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000014342

Company Profile

Europa Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties and assets. It is now focused on the Spanish lead-zinc operations.

