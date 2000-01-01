Europcar Mobility Group (EURONEXT:EUCAR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EUCAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EUCAR

  • Market Cap€664.060m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EUCAR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012789949

Company Profile

Europcar Groupe SA offers, for short and medium durations, passenger and commercial vehicles under the brands Europcar and InterRent (low-cost services) to individuals and companies.

Latest EUCAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .