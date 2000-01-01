European Assets Trust NV Bearer Shares (EURONEXT:EAT)
- Market Cap€419.050m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EAT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINNL0012838973
European Assets Trust NV is a closed-end investment company. Its principal objective is to achieve growth of capital through investment in quoted small and medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the UK.