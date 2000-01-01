European Assets Trust NV Bearer Shares (EURONEXT:EAT)

European company
Company Info - EAT

  • Market Cap€419.050m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EAT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012838973

Company Profile

European Assets Trust NV is a closed-end investment company. Its principal objective is to achieve growth of capital through investment in quoted small and medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the UK.

