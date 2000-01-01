European Electric Metals Inc (TSX:EVX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVX
- Market CapCAD0.430m
- SymbolTSX:EVX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA29877A1066
Company Profile
European Electric Metals Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Albania and Kosovo. It operates in single reporting segment.