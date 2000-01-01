Europlasma SA (EURONEXT:ALEUP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALEUP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALEUP

  • Market Cap€2.770m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALEUP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000044810

Company Profile

Europlasma SA offers hazardous and non-hazardous waste management solutions. The company specializes in waste vitrification and develops equipment used in plasma-arc treatment which produces glass-like, leach-resistant slag.Europlasma SA offers hazardous and non hazardous waste management solutions. The company specializes in waste vitrification and develops equipment used in plasma-arc treatment which produces glass-like, leach-resistant slag.

Latest ALEUP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .