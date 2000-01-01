Company Profile

Europlasma SA offers hazardous and non-hazardous waste management solutions. The company specializes in waste vitrification and develops equipment used in plasma-arc treatment which produces glass-like, leach-resistant slag.Europlasma SA offers hazardous and non hazardous waste management solutions. The company specializes in waste vitrification and develops equipment used in plasma-arc treatment which produces glass-like, leach-resistant slag.