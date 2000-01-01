Company Profile

Eurotech is a global company that integrates hardware, software, services, and expertise to deliver building blocks for the full Internet of things solutions.Its products range from reliable single board computer, data communications, and I/O cards to complete rugged mobile computers, IP networking equipment as switches and routers, and rugged flat panel displays. It has operating locations in Europe, North America, and Japan.Eurotech is involved in the research, development and marketing of miniaturised computers for special uses like NanoPCs and green supercomputers featuring high computing performances together with high energy efficiency or HPCs.