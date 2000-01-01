Company Profile

Eurotin Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration research, exploitation, and utilization of mineral deposits, resources, and substances, as well as the establishment of industries and to obtain mining, industrial, and chemical and processed products. The Company operates in one segment that is mineral exploration. Geographically, it operates in Spain.Eurotin Inc is engaged in the exploration, research, exploitation and utilization of mineral deposits, resources and substances, as well as the establishment of industries related to them, and to obtain mining, industrial and chemical products.