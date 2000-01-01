Euskaltel SA (XMAD:EKT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EKT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EKT

  • Market Cap€1.629bn
  • SymbolXMAD:EKT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105075008

Company Profile

Euskaltel SA acts as a telecommunications operator. It provides fixed and mobile telecommunication services broadband and wireless Internet, digital television and others. The company provides its services to residential customers and businesses.

Latest EKT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .