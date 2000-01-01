Euskaltel SA (XMAD:EKT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EKT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EKT
- Market Cap€1.629bn
- SymbolXMAD:EKT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINES0105075008
Company Profile
Euskaltel SA acts as a telecommunications operator. It provides fixed and mobile telecommunication services broadband and wireless Internet, digital television and others. The company provides its services to residential customers and businesses.