Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications is a French commercial satellite provider with coverage spanning the European continent, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Americas. It operates a fleet of over 30 satellites serving broadcasters, telecommunications operators, Internet service providers, and government agencies. These satellites are used for video broadcasting, news gathering, broadband services, and data connectivity solutions. Eutelsat generates revenue in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and North Africa, and Asia.Eutelsat Communications is a telecommunication satellite operator engaged in the design, establishment, operation and maintenance of satellite telecommunications.