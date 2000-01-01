Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:476)
Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd formerly China Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is organized into three reportable segments - Development of Electric Vehicles, Mining, and, Metal & Minerals Trading. The company generates maximum revenue from the Electric Vehicles segment. Its geographical segments include the People's Republic of China(including Hong Kong) and Overseas.China Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is mainly engaged in the development of new energy business, trading of metals and mineral, and processing of raw ores and mineral resources.