EV Resources Ltd (ASX:EVR) Share Price

Company Profile

EV Resources Ltd, formerly Jadar Resources Ltd explores and develops industrial metals and minerals. The company's exploration areas are located in Serbia and Austria and Peru. Its Serbian licenses target two different styles of lithium mineralisation: Granite complexes with pegmatite and greisen mineralisation; and Jadar-style sedimentary sequences in buried lake basins which contain extensive zones of hydrothermal lithium-borate mineralization. Its projects include Rekovac, Yanamina Gold project and other lithium projects.Jadar Lithium Ltd, formerly South East Asia Resources Ltd, explores and develops industrial metals and minerals. It primarily explores Molybdenum. Its projects include Malala Metals Project, Tasmania coal project and others.