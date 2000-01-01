Company Profile

EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the business of producing moulds and components and providing automated assembly services in China. The company is a vertically-integrated precision manufacturing service provider. Its services include designing and fabricating precision metal and plastic moulds, manufacturing of precision metal and plastic components by using tailor-made moulds and other manufacturing processes. The company also provides lathing of metal components and assembly of precision metal and plastic components that are manufactured by the group into semi-finished products.