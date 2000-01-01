Evans Dixon Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ED1)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ED1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ED1

  • Market CapAUD196.530m
  • SymbolASX:ED1
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000006876

Company Profile

Evans Dixon Ltd provides financial services. The company's operating business segments are Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management.

Latest ED1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .