Evaxion Biotech AS ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Share Price

Evaxion Biotech AS ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech AS ADR

Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech AS is an artificial intelligence immunology platform company. It uses proprietary AI technology, engineering expertise, and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop efficacious immunotherapies for patients in the global market. Its two lead product candidates are EVX-01 and EVX-02, for the treatment of various cancers.

NASDAQ:EVAX

US29970R1059

USD

