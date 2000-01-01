Company Profile

EVE Investments Ltd is an integrated, Health, Nutrition and Wellness investment company. The company is focused on investing in and owning early growth phase companies with the aim of managing and supporting their expansion programs, developing natural, organic and traceable products that strengthen our delivery platform, and identifying products that have growing demand, global potential and unique attributes which complement existing portfolio investments.EVE Investments Ltd is an investment company. The company focused on investing in technology start-ups.