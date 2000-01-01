eve Sleep (LSE:EVE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EVE
- Market Cap£6.140m
- SymbolLSE:EVE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYWMFT51
Company Profile
eve Sleep PLC is an e-commerce focused, direct to consumer European sleep brand which designs and sells eve branded mattresses and other sleep products, including pillows, sheets and duvets.