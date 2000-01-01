Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EVLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EVLO

  • Market Cap$128.340m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EVLO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2997341035

Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences Inc operates as a bio-technology company. The firm develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. Evelo Biosciences also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Latest EVLO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .