Company Profile

Event Hospitality and Entertainment is an Australian provider of entertainment, hospitality and tourism, and leisure services. Operating under three divisions (entertainment/cinemas, hospitality and leisure/hotels, and property and investments), the company derives the majority of its earnings in Australia, with cinema operations in New Zealand and Germany (in the process of being divested). Key brands include Event Cinemas, Greater Union Cinemas, Rydges Hotels, QT Hotels, and the Thredbo ski resort.Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd is a provider of entertainment, hospitality and tourism, and leisure services. It owns and operates motion picture exhibition cinemas, drive-in theaters, film processing laboratories and hotel properties.