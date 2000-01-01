Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1549)
Company Info - 1549
- Market CapHKD144.200m
- SymbolSEHK:1549
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3227D1051
Company Profile
Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in rendering sea freight transportation and freight forwarding services in Hong Kong and China.