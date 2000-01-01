Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1549)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD144.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:1549
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3227D1051

Company Profile

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in rendering sea freight transportation and freight forwarding services in Hong Kong and China.

