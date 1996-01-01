Company Profile

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for 15% to 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore has around 1,900 employees, and approximately 75% of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.Evercore Inc is an investment banking and investment management firm. It provides financial advisory services to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic corporate transactions.