Everest Medicines Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1952)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1952
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1952
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1952
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG3224E1061
Company Profile
Everest Medicines Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company that integrates licensing, clinical development, and commercialization of potentially globally therapies to address critical unmet medical needs in Greater China and other emerging Asia Pacific markets. The company has assembled a portfolio of eight clinical-stage drug candidates for oncology, immunology, cardio-renal disease, and infectious disease.