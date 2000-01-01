Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company's segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.Everest Re Group Ltd is engaged in the insurance business. Its offering comprises of property and casualty reinsurance & insurance products and services.