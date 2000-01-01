Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd (SEHK:708)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 708
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 708
- Market CapHKD68.083bn
- SymbolSEHK:708
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0000264595
Company Profile
Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd is engaged in magazine publishing, distribution of magazines, digital business and provision of magazine content. It is also engaged in providing health management services.