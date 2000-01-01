Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd (SEHK:708)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 708

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 708

  • Market CapHKD68.083bn
  • SymbolSEHK:708
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000264595

Company Profile

Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd is engaged in magazine publishing, distribution of magazines, digital business and provision of magazine content. It is also engaged in providing health management services.

Latest 708 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .