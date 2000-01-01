Company Profile

Evergreen Gaming Corp is engaged in gaming operations. Through its subsidiaries, it operates four house-banked card rooms. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from operating casinos, which includes revenues from gaming operations, the sale of food and beverages and pull-tabs.Evergreen Gaming Corp is engaged in gaming operations, sale of food and beverages and pull-tabs. The Company through its subsidiary operates four house-banked card rooms and one poker only card room.