Evergreen Gaming Corp (TSX:TNA)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TNA

  • Market CapCAD37.140m
  • SymbolTSX:TNA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINCA30024G1037

Company Profile

Evergreen Gaming Corp is engaged in gaming operations. Through its subsidiaries, it operates four house-banked card rooms. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from operating casinos, which includes revenues from gaming operations, the sale of food and beverages and pull-tabs.Evergreen Gaming Corp is engaged in gaming operations, sale of food and beverages and pull-tabs. The Company through its subsidiary operates four house-banked card rooms and one poker only card room.

