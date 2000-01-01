Evergreen Products Group Ltd (SEHK:1962)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1962
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1962
- Market CapHKD985.010m
- SymbolSEHK:1962
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG322541072
Company Profile
Evergreen Products Group Ltd is a manufacturer of personal products. Its product line comprises mainly of hair goods, including wigs, hairpieces, braids and high-end human hair extensions.