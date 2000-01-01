Evergreen SA (EURONEXT:EGR)

European company
Market Info - EGR

Company Info - EGR

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EGR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000035784

Company Profile

Evergreen SA is an investment holding company. Its main holdings are unlisted French companies which make the ecological transition an issue of growth and profitability.Digigram designs & markets professional audio and video products. It also designs and assembles digital mixing boards.

